AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

