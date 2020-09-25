Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

AGRX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 37,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,960. The company has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 124.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $888,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 195.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

