Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,687. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.