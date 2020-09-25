Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Insider Sells $13,046.40 in Stock

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) insider Kyle Jenne sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $13,046.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA remained flat at $$18.14 during trading on Thursday. 377,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AKCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

