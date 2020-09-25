Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $2.18. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 422,091 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Akers Biosciences by 90.4% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

