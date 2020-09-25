Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.96

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

