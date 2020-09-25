Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.96

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.