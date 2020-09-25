Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Tops $82.49 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and $82.49 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00517806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00073964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00055499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

