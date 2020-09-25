Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS BCDA opened at $2.40 on Monday. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

