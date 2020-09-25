AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB opened at $26.85 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.