AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of AB opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 463,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 242,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

