AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Buy”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.