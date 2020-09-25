Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMOT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

