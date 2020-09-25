Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 13.1%

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares were down 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 614,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 449,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Allovir alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allovir will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Brainard bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allovir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Allovir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allovir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.