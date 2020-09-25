Alpha Pro Tech (APT) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE: APT) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Pro Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Pro Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Pro Tech Competitors 369 1229 2005 103 2.50

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Alpha Pro Tech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Pro Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00% Alpha Pro Tech Competitors -217.73% -66.38% -27.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million $3.00 million 59.30 Alpha Pro Tech Competitors $1.29 billion $182.03 million 40.10

Alpha Pro Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Alpha Pro Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech rivals beat Alpha Pro Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

