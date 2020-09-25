Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading Down 10.1%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) fell 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.96. 2,883,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,192,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.
