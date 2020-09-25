Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading Down 10.1%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) fell 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.96. 2,883,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,192,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at about $738,000.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

