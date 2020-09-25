Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $8.98. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 24,775 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

