Alterra Ltd (ASX:1AG) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alterra Ltd (ASX:1AG) insider John McGlue bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Alterra Company Profile

Alterra Limited engages in the agri-forestry and dairy operations in Australia. The company was formerly known as Carbon Conscious Limited and changed its name to Alterra Limited in March 2016. Alterra Limited is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

