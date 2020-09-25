Alterra Ltd (ASX:1AG) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alterra Ltd (ASX:1AG) insider John McGlue bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Alterra Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Alterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.