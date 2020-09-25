Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Gap Down to $20.65

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $19.04. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

