Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Gap Down to $20.65

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $19.04. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

