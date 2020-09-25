Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of ACH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the second quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

