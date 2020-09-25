Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin makes up about 1.1% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Amarin worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amarin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 353,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

