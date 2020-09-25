Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a coverage optimism score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $71.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,091.13. 234,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,217.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,652.78. The company has a market cap of $1,512.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,349.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

