AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.25. AmBase shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 44,086 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

