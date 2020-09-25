Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $260.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED opened at $224.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $3,002,657. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Amedisys by 123.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,111 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,306,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after buying an additional 96,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 149.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.