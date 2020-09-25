American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. American Manganese shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

American Manganese Company Profile (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.