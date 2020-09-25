Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.37. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 127,552 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $26.05 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.