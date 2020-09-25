Ampleforth Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.36 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $102.29 million and $4.36 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00006962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 295,158,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,892,520 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

