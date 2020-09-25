Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 255,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 933.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

