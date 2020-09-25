Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $9.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 15,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,205,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,060,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 255,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,690. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

