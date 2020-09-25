Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.01. Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,235,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after acquiring an additional 324,979 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,234,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,847,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $35,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,463. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.34 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

