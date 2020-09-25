Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.00. Suncor Energy reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

SU traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 869,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 171.2% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 87,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after acquiring an additional 557,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

