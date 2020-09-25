Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.38. TTEC posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170 in the last three months. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

