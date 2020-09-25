Analysts Anticipate Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.12. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $59.75 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.93. 383,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,916,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $698,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543,601 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after acquiring an additional 250,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

