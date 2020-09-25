Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.34 Million

Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $306.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.40 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $285.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,403. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

