Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.67 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $243.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.00 million and the highest is $257.35 million. Zumiez posted sales of $264.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $959.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.08 million to $975.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.14. 307,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,179. The firm has a market cap of $690.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $6,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,685 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

