Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $11.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.93 billion and the lowest is $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $13.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $48.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 billion to $49.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.02 billion to $51.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 298,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023,221. The firm has a market cap of $160.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.