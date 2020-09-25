Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Culp posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.40. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,049. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth $807,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,257 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the first quarter worth $438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Culp by 108.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

