Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

