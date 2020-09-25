Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.55 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $156.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.10 million and the highest is $158.00 million. First Financial Bancorp posted sales of $154.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $619.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.20 million to $627.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $594.35 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $598.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 250,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

