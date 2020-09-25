Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 3,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,597. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

