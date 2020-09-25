Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Itron posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $362,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after buying an additional 86,433 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Itron by 14.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,028,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Itron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,235,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,150,000 after buying an additional 75,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 5,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,372. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -97.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

