Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.22). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 428.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($5.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 94,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,719,668. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 749,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,408,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 150,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 45.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.