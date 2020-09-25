Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

