Analysts Expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.40 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSQ. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE TSQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,051. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.8% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.