Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $24.86

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 37.10% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $380.18 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.