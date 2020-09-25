Analysts Set EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Target Price at $8.00

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EZCORP by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EZCORP by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EZCORP by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 211,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

