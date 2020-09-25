Analysts Set Hays plc (LON:HAS) Price Target at GBX 132

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 132 ($1.72).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.70)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hays to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAS traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.40 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,185,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.57. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80.

In other Hays news, insider Doug Evans sold 53,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £62,943.66 ($82,247.04).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.