Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 2,475

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,380 ($31.10) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

LON HIK traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,541 ($33.20). The company had a trading volume of 444,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,431.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,275.21. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 25.67 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

