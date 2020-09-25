Analysts Set Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $286.41

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.72.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,949,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,404,000 after acquiring an additional 209,800 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average is $241.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

